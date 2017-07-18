Pointimize helps travellers by making it easier to search for rewards and by providing smart money saving tips.
Supports 40 reward credit cards, hotel chains, hotel collections and frequent flyer programs
Real time availability search for over 43,000+ hotels and 20 flight award charts
Manage all your favorite credit cards, hotel chains, elite and frequent flyer programs in one place. Our list of supported programs is ever growing.
Browse all points and cash deals with one search that is catered to your elite perks and benefits. Easily compare transferable options and alternative partner awards for your best award deal.
All the must-knows and reviews from influential points pros and well-travelled critics. Search for your trip and gain the most up-to-date information with insights from experts on hotels and flights.